ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,212,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,747,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35.

