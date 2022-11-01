PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 95 at Berenberg Bank

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 89.08 ($1.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £489.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.14.

In other PRS REIT news, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($85,065.25). In other PRS REIT news, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($85,065.25). Also, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($20,058.00).

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

