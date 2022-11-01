Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.