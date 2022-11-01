Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 2.1 %

QTWO stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.