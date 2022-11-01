Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

