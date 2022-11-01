Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.