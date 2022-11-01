Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

