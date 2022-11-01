Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 299 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

