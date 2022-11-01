Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 898 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

