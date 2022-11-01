Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

NYSE:FDS opened at $425.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.15. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

