Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 292,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

