Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.89 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.