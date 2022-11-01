Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.92 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RH were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,963. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $253.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $689.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

