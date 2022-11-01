Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

