Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.