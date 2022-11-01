Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.