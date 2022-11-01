Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

