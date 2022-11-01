Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

