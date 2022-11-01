Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

