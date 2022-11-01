Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 472 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

