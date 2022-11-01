Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.