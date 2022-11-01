Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,393 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IART stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $74.98.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Articles
