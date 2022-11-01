Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 486 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7,770.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.