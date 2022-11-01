Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 90,056 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 90,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.