Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.