Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
