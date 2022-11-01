Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,303 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.