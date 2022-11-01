Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

