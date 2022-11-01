SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.