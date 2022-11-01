SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
