Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.
