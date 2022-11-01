Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.