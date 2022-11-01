Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

