Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

