Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

