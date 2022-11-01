Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

