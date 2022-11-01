Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 30.7% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

URI opened at $315.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

