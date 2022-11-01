Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $274.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

