Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

