Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

