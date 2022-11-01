Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $279.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

