Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

