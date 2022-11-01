Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

