Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

