Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $299.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.