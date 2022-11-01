Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after buying an additional 268,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.