Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 107.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.78.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

