Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

