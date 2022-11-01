Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

