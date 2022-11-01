Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,330 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OFC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.