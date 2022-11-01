Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,063 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,063 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.